What is the jail time for possession of marijuana?

Stockmann Law is a country wide distinguished law firm focused on defending our clients against drug-related charges. Our experienced legal team is led by Omaha drug attorney Daniel Stockmann, an incredibly reputable lawyer with an established record of success. Throughout the initial stages of any criminal proceeding, it is significant to get a legal team like Stockmann Law on your side because we will meticulously analyze the facts in the case against you and immediately recommend you with every step of the judicial process. Our over 15 years of criminal defense practical experience has shown us how to navigate complex legal matters, that includes managing each case with distinct consideration so as to optimize the capacity for results in each case by customizing our defensive strategy to the specific circumstances.

For this video, Daniel explains the several varieties of cannabis and the charges for being caught with these products in the Nebraska.